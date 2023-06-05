John Oliver & Seth Meyers plot separate stand-up tours, playing NYC together

With the Writers Strike still going with no end in sight, both Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Late Night With Seth Meyers are on hold, but their respective hosts are going on stand-up tours. John and Seth are also joining forces in NYC for a double header at Beacon Theatre on August 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at noon, with presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM with the code SOCIAL.

As for their own headline dates, Seth also plays NYC's City Winery on June 20, along with shows in CT, Atlanta, Denver and El Cajon, CA; Oliver plays Durham, Nashville, Denver and Phoenix in July. All dates are listed below.

JOHN OLIVER - 2023 TOUR DATES

Sunday 9 July - DPAC - Durham

Monday 10 July - Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville

Sunday 23 July - Bellco Theater - Denver

Monday 24 July - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix

Thursday August 17 - Beacon Theatre - NYC with Seth Meyers

SETH MEYERS - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUN 15, 2023 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

JUN 20, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

JUN 22, 2023 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

JUN 29, 2023 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

JUN 30, 2023 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

JUL 6, 2023 - Tuschinski Theater - Amsterdam, North Holland

AUG 17, 2023 - Beacon Theatre - NYC with John Oliver