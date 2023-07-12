John P Strohm (Blake Babies) preps first solo LP in 15 years, shares 2 songs

John P. Strohm, who played guitar (and sometimes sang) in The Blake Babies, fronted Antenna and spent time in the Lemonheads, has announced Something To Look Forward To, his first solo album in 15 years. The record is a tribute to his friend, Antenna bandmate and creative partner, Ed Ackerson, who died in 2019.

The album was produced by Gregory Lattimer (Albert Hammond Jr, Mya Byrne) and made casually at his Make Sound Good garage studio, and features contributions from Ackerson, drummer Marshall Vore and bassist Harrison Whitford of Phoebe Bridgers’ band, as well as Erin Rae, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Kate Tucker.

“Especially with the music I was making in the early ’90s, I was really focused on trying to create strange, disorienting sounds,” says Strohm. “That’s still a fascination of mine, and there’s definitely some experimentation on this album, but I’ve gotten to the point where the recording process is purely about serving the song.”

You can hear two of those songs, the jangly "Don't Tell it To Your Heart" and the more low key title track, below.

Something to Look Forward To will be out September 29 via Propeller Sound Recordings.

Something To Look Forward To

1. Ready For Nothing

2. Ruins

3. This American Lie

4. Troubleland

5. Lancaster

6. Don’t Tell It To Your Heart

7. Something to Look Forward To

8. When The World Sang Along

9. Counting Backwards

10. A + B = Y