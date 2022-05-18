John Peel’s personal records and memorabilia being auctioned

Records and music memorabilia from the legendary BBC DJ John Peel's personal collection are being auctioned off this June, The Guardian reports. Peel's family said in a statement:

John/Dad was in a position to have access to many of the most celebrated people and events in the history of popular music. This is reflected in a wealth of souvenirs he collected. In going through the accumulation of 40 years of pop music moments, we decided that some of the most interesting items might find a home, with fans of his programme or of the artists whose music he played.

The items include a signed mono pressing of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1968 album Two Virgins that's estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000, a handwritten letter signed by David Bowie, a 7" of Nirvana's "Love Buzz"/"Big Cheese" single, John Peel's horn gramophone, a Pink Floyd concert poster from 1968, Joy Division's 1978 7" An Ideal For Living, a promotional Rolling Stones album signed by the band, a copy of Queen's Queen II with a handwritten letter by Freddie Mercury, and more.

The auction is being held at Bonhams Knightsbridge in London on June 14. More info here.