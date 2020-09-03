John Prine’s first seven albums collected on new box set ‘Crooked Piece of Time’

The late, great John Prine's first seven albums are being collected onto a new box set titled Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic and Asylum Albums 1971-1980 that will be out via Rhino on October 23. The set includes John Prine (1971), Diamonds In The Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), Common Sense (1975), Bruised Orange (1978), Pink Cadillac (1979) and Storm Windows (1980). Some of the Prine classics included on those albums are “Hello In There,” “Sam Stone,” “Illegal Smile,” “Angel From Montgomery,” “Paradise” and “That’s The Way The World Goes Round, "Far From Me,” “Dear Abby,” “Christmas In Prison,” “Fish and Whistle” and “Automobile.”

The limited edition box set includes a 20-page booklet with new liner notes by David Fricke, and the artwork is a painting, commissioned just for this set, by Joshua Petker which is based on a photo by Jim Shea. You can pre-order it now and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

CROOKED PIECE OF TIME: THE ATLANTIC & ASYLUM ALBUMS (1971 – 1980)

John Prine

1. Illegal Smile

2. Spanish Pipedream

3. Hello in There

4. Sam Stone

5. Paradise

6. Pretty Good

7. Your Flag Decal Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore

8. Far from Me

9. Angel from Montgomery

10. Quiet Man

11. Donald and Lydia

12. Six O'Clock News

13. Flashback Blues

Diamonds In The Rough

1. Everybody

2. The Torch Singer

3. Souvenirs

4. The Late John Garfield Blues

5. Sour Grapes

6. Billy the Bum

7. The Frying Pan

8. Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You

9. Take the Star out of the Window

10. The Great Compromise

11. Clocks and Spoons

12. Rocky Mountain Time

13. Diamonds in the Rough

Sweet Revenge

1. Sweet Revenge

2. Please Don't Bury Me

3. Christmas in Prison

4. Dear Abby

5. Blue Umbrella

6. Often Is a Word I Seldom Use

7. Onomatopoeia

8. Grandpa Was a Carpenter

9. The Accident (Things Could be Worse)

10. Mexican Home

11. A Good Time

12. Nine Pound Hammer

Common Sense

1. Middle Man

2. Common Sense

3. Come Back to Us Barbara Lewis Hare Krishna Beauregard

4. Wedding Day in Funeralville

5. Way Down

6. My Own Best Friend

7. Forbidden Jimmy

8. Saddle in the Rain

9. That Close to You

10. He Was in Heaven Before He Died

11. You Never Can Tell

Bruised Orange

1. Fish and Whistle

2. There She Goes

3. If You Don't Want My Love

4. That's the Way That the World Goes 'Round

5. Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow)

6. Sabu Visits the Twin Cities Alone

7. Aw Heck

8. Crooked Piece of Time

9. Iron Ore Betty

10. The Hobo Song

Pink Cadillac

1. Chinatown

2. Automobile

3. Killing The Blues

4. No Name Girl

5. Saigon

6. Cold War (This Cold War With You)

7. Baby Let's Play House

8. Down By The Side Of The Road

9. How Lucky

10. Ubangi Stomp

Storm Windows

1. Shop Talk

2. Living in the Future

3. It’s Happening to You

4. Sleepy Eyed Boy

5. All Night Blue

6. Just Wanna Be With You

7. Storm Windows

8. Baby Ruth

9. One Red Rose

10. I Had a Dream