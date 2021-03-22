John Prine’s Newport Folk set w/ Roger Waters, Justin Vernon, more coming out on vinyl

The late John Prine's weekend-closing set at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival was instantly the stuff of legends, featuring guest appearances from Justin Vernon, Margo Price, Jim James, Roger Waters, Lucius, and Nathaniel Rateliff. That performance is being turned into a live album released by the fest.

John Prine and Friends Live at Newport Folk Festival will be released as a double album, pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a deluxe Stoughton old-style tip-on gatefold sleeve. The vinyl will be out this fall but if you pre-order now you'll get a digital download of the whole thing immediately.

Pre-orders start Tuesday, March 23 at 11 AM EST, and proceeds from the sale "support the Newport Festivals Foundation’s ongoing initiatives to aid musicians in need and music programs across the country."

We lost John to COVID complications last April. We miss you, John. You can check out photos from the Newport 2017 performance below.