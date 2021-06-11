John Vanderslice preps David Berman tribute EP (stream a track)

John Vanderslice has a new EP, titled I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love DCB, which will be out July 16. The DCB of the title is David Cloud Berman, the late great songwriter behind Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, who John describes as "a titanic figure and huge mentor in my own life."

"We started corresponding in 2004, we traded ideas, he gave me tons of titles for songs, taught me crazy writing hacks," Vanderslice says. "We sent each other music, pro wrestler photos, and postcards. One of those simply said: 'I can't believe civilization is still going here in 2008! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB.' We loved each other. His death fucked me up. This is a love letter to David and an anti-suicide pact with myself."

While the EP is a tribute to Berman, it is not a covers record, or even typical singer-songwriter material, but instead dark glitchy electronic music, and half of it is instrumental. One of the vocal numbers is "I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On," a loping pop song that John says was the last songs he wrote for the EP. "It's a pop banger and it's there to give you a break from the relentless synth assault of the rest of the record," John says. "I had an incredibly difficult time with the endless cycles of hope and nihilism this covid shit does to your brain. In the end, I just shut down, ate weed, and tried not to desire ANYTHING."

The video for "I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On," weird little beach party that it is, premieres in this post and you can watch that, and check out the EP's tracklist and cover art, below.

The same day as this EP's release (7/16), John Vanderslice will also release a rarities collection titled ETHICAL JUTE MOUSE: Lost Songs From Tiny Telephone 2001-2021, featuring 17 track from the last 20 years. It includes “Time Travel Is Lonely” featuring Spoon, covers of Radiohead's "Karma Police" and Songs: Ohia's “Long Dark Blues,” and more. Check out the tracklist below, and pre-orders of this and the Berman tribute EP will be available here.

You can pick up the Purple Mountains album in the BrooklynVegan shop.

John Vanderslice - I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love DCB tracklist

Uncommon Love

I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On

Late Life Realization

Don't Forget About Me

The World We Had

Taverns of the Neo Subcortex

White Chalk

ETHICAL JUTE MOUSE: Lost Songs From Tiny Telephone 2001-2021 tracklist

01 “I’m Not Jimmy” (From 8 Second Kickstarter Songs)

02 “Theme For Terremoto Publishing”

03 “Long Dark Blues” (Songs: Ohia Cover)

04 “Cutups”

05 “Studio Portrait With Apricot Backdrop, Standing, Facing Each Other, Holding Hands”

06 “Mali” (From 8 Second Kickstarter Songs)

07 “Piano Lesson – For Minna” (White Wilderness)

08 “Mother Of All Dead Time Factories”

09 “Vitas At Wimbledon”

10 “Song For Clay”

11 “860 – 633 – 1508” (From 8 Second Kickstarter Songs)

12 “Half Moon Bay 2”

14 “Jimmy Thorne(2)”

15 “For Pete And Toria” (From 8 Second Kickstarter Songs)

16 “Karma Police” (Stereogum OK Computer 10th Anniversary)

17 “Advancing Army Clip” (From Ben Gibbard’s Bedside Recordings 7″)

18 “Time Travel Is Lonely” (Feat. Spoon)