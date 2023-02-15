John Vanderslice preps new album, shares “Crystals 26″
John Vanderslice has announced a new album, CRYSTALS 3.0, which will be out April 14. After a few experimental records, John is back in more typically Vanderslician territory, though don't expect Pixel Revolt 2. “Songwriting is inherently conservative, and I just don’t have the mindset to write something like ‘Exodus Damage’ again," he says. “I want to make music that poses more questions than it answers.”
"Crystals 26" is the first single off the album. "After making really fucked up electronic music for a year, I started to miss singing so much," John says. "These lyrics were sent to me by a friend, Diana Lakaj, who lives in Amsterdam. They are so abstract but oddly sad and touching. This song appears at the first moment you hear a human voice on the record that isn't dialog from an old '60s documentary."
Listen to "Crystal 26" and check out the album art and tracklist below.
CRYSTALS 3.0:
01 CRYSTAL 9
02 CRYSTAL 19 Puzzle Dust
03 Crystals 26
04 video tape cleaner
05 Crystals 31
06 CRAYSTALS 10
07 CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!)
08 Crsytals 29
09 11.22.1983
10 CRYSTALS 13
11 Crystals 20
12 video cassette recorder
13 CRYTSALS 15 (77)