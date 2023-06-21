John Waddington (The Pop Group, Maximum Joy), dead at 63

John Waddington, founding guitarist for post-punk greats The Pop Group who also played in Maximum Joy, has died at age 63. A cause of death was not shared, but the band did post a statement and tribute.

The Pop Group wrote: " An influential musician, and an integral member of the group, John contributed to some of the band’s most iconic recordings. John played on ‘Y’ and ‘For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder?’, the first two albums by The Pop Group, and later joined Maximum Joy for their debut album ‘Station MXJY’. John continued to make memorable appearances on records by Judy Nylon and by On-U Sound affiliated projects including New Age Steppers and African Head Charge. His energy and friendship will be sorely missed, and his unforgettable musicianship will always be remembered."

Rest in peace, John.

The Pop Group frontman Mark Stewart died in April.