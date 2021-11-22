John Waters hosting “Camp John Waters” with Debbie Harry, Mink Stole, more

John Waters has been synonymous with campy humor since the '70s, but starting a few years ago he began putting the "camp" in an actual camp he hosts in Kent, CT. The 2022 edition of Camp John Waters will happen September 9-12 at Club Getaway which is about 90 minutes outside of NYC. Special guest counselors for your weekend will be Debbie Harry, Mink Stole, Colleen "Vitamin C" Fitzpatrick and activities include:

John Waters Costume Contest – Judged by John Waters himself!

Two Themed Dance Parties

John Waters Film Marathon

John Waters Performing a One Man Show

John Waters Meet & Greet (Pending health recommendations)

Hairspray Karaoke

Bloody Mary Bingo

Campfire & S’mores

Registration for Camp John Waters 2022 opens December 8. More info is here.

Much sooner than that, John is heading out on his annual "A John Waters Christmas" holiday tour. “Both Santa and Jesus will send their regrets when this ho-ho-homo lets loose about reindeer virgin births, the illegally squatting Christ-child and chubby-chasing Mrs. Clause,” says the promotional copy. "This rapid-fire monologue for adult delinquents asks the holiday questions, ‘Was Joseph a virgin, too?’, ‘Is Santa now an incel?,’ ‘Is Rudolph a bossy bottom?’, ‘Prancer a no-fats-or-femmes top?’ And Vixen, well, ‘Did she make love with Russ Meyer?’ Faux miracles really do happen if you pray to a lower power and Waters begs for the Satanic Temple to convert Greta Thunberg, hopes for a holiday ‘wilding’ outbreak against the Christmas spirit from non-Christian minority children worldwide, and dreams of a new Catholic saint based on Chucky, the horror movie icon. John Waters, the Santa Clause who will give you pause, the fucked-up Father Christmas is coming to town to put the X back in Xmas. Be there or die.”

"A John Waters Christmas" tour dates include Los Angeles on December 2 at The Vermont Hollywood, and NYC on December 12 at City Winery. All dates are below.

John Waters 2021 Tour Dates:

11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/30 — Portland, OR @ The Aladdin Theater

12/01 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

12/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood

12/03 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

12/04 — Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/05 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

12/06 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

12/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

12/10 — Boston, MA @ The Berklee Performance Center

12/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia

12/12 — New York City, NY @ City Winery

12/14 — Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

12/15 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

12/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage