John Waters shares new Sub Pop single, on annual Christmas tour now
Filmmaker, humorist, hitchhiker and celebrator of all things trash John Waters has released a new 7" via Sub Pop. It's not music, but an ode to Johnny Standley's 1952 stand-up comedy single, "It's in the Book," that was a #1 hit. Waters says it was formative for his sense of humor; he talks about the record and then recreates Standley's “persnickety, droll, intellectually superior comic monologue,” complete with canned laughter. The b-side is another Standley routine, "Proud Father," and you can listen to both below.
Meanwhile, John is on his annual "A John Waters Christmas" tour, that's described as "a slide down your chimney of burning gift wrapped needs, igniting your lust for presents and sparking the sexual desires of the newly perverted." The tour hits NYC's City Winery on December 18, and all dates are listed below.
“A John Waters Christmas” - 2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Dec. 02 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
Sat. Dec. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood
Sun. Dec. 04 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Dec. 05 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
Tue. Dec. 06 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
Wed. Dec. 07 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground
Sat. Dec. 10 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
Sun. Dec. 11 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre NOLA
Mon. Dec. 12 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
Tue. Dec. 13 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
Tue. Dec. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Arts Center
Sat. Dec. 17 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville
Sun. Dec. 18 - New York, NY - City Winery [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Dec. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Tue. Dec. 20 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre
Wed. Dec. 21 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Dec. 22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage [SOLD OUT]