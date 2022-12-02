John Waters shares new Sub Pop single, on annual Christmas tour now

Filmmaker, humorist, hitchhiker and celebrator of all things trash John Waters has released a new 7" via Sub Pop. It's not music, but an ode to Johnny Standley's 1952 stand-up comedy single, "It's in the Book," that was a #1 hit. Waters says it was formative for his sense of humor; he talks about the record and then recreates Standley's “persnickety, droll, intellectually superior comic monologue,” complete with canned laughter. The b-side is another Standley routine, "Proud Father," and you can listen to both below.

Meanwhile, John is on his annual "A John Waters Christmas" tour, that's described as "a slide down your chimney of burning gift wrapped needs, igniting your lust for presents and sparking the sexual desires of the newly perverted." The tour hits NYC's City Winery on December 18, and all dates are listed below.

“A John Waters Christmas” - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Dec. 02 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Sat. Dec. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

Sun. Dec. 04 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Dec. 05 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Tue. Dec. 06 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

Wed. Dec. 07 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground

Sat. Dec. 10 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

Sun. Dec. 11 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre NOLA

Mon. Dec. 12 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

Tue. Dec. 13 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

Tue. Dec. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Arts Center

Sat. Dec. 17 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville

Sun. Dec. 18 - New York, NY - City Winery [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Dec. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Tue. Dec. 20 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre

Wed. Dec. 21 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Dec. 22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage [SOLD OUT]