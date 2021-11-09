Johnny Cash is becoming an action figure

There's a new action figure edition of The Man in Black in town. Super7 have unveiled a new Johnny Cash ReAction Figure, standing 3.75" high and accompanied by a guitar. Here's what it looks like:

It's scheduled to ship in December, and you can pre-order yours HERE.

Also available in the BV store: classic Johnny Cash records on vinyl, including Blood, Sweat and Tears, With His Hot and Blue Guitar, Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous, and Sunday Down South with Jerry Lee Lewis, and t-shirts.