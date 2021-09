Johnny Marr announces new double album, shares “Spirit, Power And Soul”

Johnny Marr has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, a new double album that will be released as four EPs, the first of which is out October 15 via BMG. The first single from the album is "Spirit, Power And Soul," a gleaming, synthy rocker with a disco beat and anthemic chorus. “‘Spirit, Power And Soul’ is a kind of mission statement," says Johnny. "I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words...an electro soul anthem.” You can watch the video below.

No word yet on when the other three EPs and the full album will be out, but you can check out Fever Dreams Pt 1's cover art and tracklist below.

Johnny will be on tour in the UK in September, and will open on The Killers 2022 tour, including two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

‘Fever Dreams Pt 1’ Tracklist:

1. Spirit, Power And Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

JOHNNY MARR - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

MON, SEP 20 - STYLUS - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, SEP 21 - KING GEORGE'S HALL - BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, SEP 23 - ELECTRIC BALLROOM - CAMDEN, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, SEP 25 - EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, AUG 19, 2022 - ROGERS ARENA - VANCOUVER, CANADA

SAT, AUG 20, 2022 - CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA - SEATTLE, WA

SUN, AUG 21, 2022 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR

TUE, AUG 23, 2022 - CHASE CENTER - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

WED, AUG 24, 2022 - PECHANGA ARENA SAN DIEGO - SAN DIEGO, CA

SAT, AUG 27, 2022 - BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM - LOS ANGELES, CA

TUE, AUG 30, 2022 - VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA - SALT LAKE CITY, UT

WED, AUG 31, 2022 - BALL ARENA - DENVER, CO

THU, SEP 8, 2022 - TOYOTA CENTER - HOUSTON, TX

FRI, SEP 9, 2022 - MOODY CENTER - AUSTIN, TX

TUE, SEP 13, 2022 - AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA - MIAMI, FL

WED, SEP 14, 2022 - AMWAY CENTER - ORLANDO, FL

FRI, SEP 16, 2022 - STATE FARM ARENA - ATLANTA, GA

SAT, SEP 17, 2022 - BRIDGESTONE ARENA - NASHVILLE, TN

SUN, SEP 18, 2022 - CHAIFETZ ARENA - ST LOUIS, MO

TUE, SEP 20, 2022 - XCEL ENERGY CENTER - ST PAUL, MN

WED, SEP 21, 2022 - UNITED CENTER - CHICAGO, IL

FRI, SEP 23, 2022 - SCOTIABANK ARENA - TORONTO, CANADA

SAT, SEP 24, 2022 - BELL CENTRE - MONTREAL, CANADA

FRI, SEP 30, 2022 - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - NEW YORK, NY

SAT, OCT 1, 2022 - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - NEW YORK, NY

MON, OCT 3, 2022 - TD GARDEN - BOSTON, MA

TUE, OCT 4, 2022 - BRYCE JORDAN CENTER - UNIVERSITY PARK, PA

THU, OCT 6, 2022 - PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER - PITTSBURGH, PA

FRI, OCT 7, 2022 - WOLSTEIN CENTER - CLEVELAND, OH

SAT, OCT 8, 2022 - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA - DETROIT, MI

*All North American 2022 dates with The Killers