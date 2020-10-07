Johnny Nash (“I Can See Clearly Now”), RIP

Johnny Nash, the pop/reggae singer behind the chart-topping "I Can See Clearly Now," has reportedly died at age 80. His son John Nash III tells TMZ that he died of natural causes, though TMZ also says no word on cause of death yet. "He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community," his son says. "Family was his everything."

Born in Houston in 1940, Nash released other singles prior to his best-known hit, including a cover of Doris Day’s “A Very Special Love" in 1957, 1968's "Hold Me Tight," a cover of Bob Marley's "Stir It Up" in 1972, and more. His own "I Can See Clearly Now" was also a hit for Jimmy Cliff in 1993.

Rest in peace, Johnny.

Watch some videos and see tributes to Johnny from fellow artists below...