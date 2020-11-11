Jon Hamm stars in Eels’ funny new “Are We Alright Again” video (watch)
Jon Hamm stars in Eels' new video for "Are We Alright Again" from the band's new album Earth to Dora. In it, he enjoys a scotch while listening to the song on headphones, lost in the music and not realizing what's going on behind him. Shot in a single take on 35mm film, video was directed by Greg Barnes and also features actor and Doughboys co-host Mike Mitchell, as well as Eric Edelstein, Caroline Bloom and Jude B. Lanston. "We could all use a little comfort from the past year," says Eels frontman, E. "Perhaps this song can provide a little for you like it does for the guy in this video.”
Watch the video, and listen to Earth to Dora, below.