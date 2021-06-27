Jon Hassell, trumpeter and avant-garde composer, has died

Trumpeter, composer and experimental musician Jon Hassell has died at age 84. The news came via a statement from his family: "After a little more than a year of fighting through health complications, Jon died peacefully in the early morning hours of natural causes. His final days were surrounded by family and loved ones who celebrated with him the lifetime of contributions he gave to this world– personally and professionally. He cherished life and leaving this world was a struggle as there was much more he wished to share in music, philosophy, and writing."

Over the years, Hassell collaborated with Brian Eno, Talking Heads, Peter Gabriel, Terry Riley, David Sylvian, Tears for Fears, Lloyd Cole, Ani DiFranco and more. Last year he released Seeing Through Sound. His family adds, "Jon Hassell was able to leave behind many gifts. We are excited and committed to sharing those ongoing with his fans across time and support his enduring legacy. All donations to Jon Hassell’s GoFundMe will allow the tremendous personal archive of his music, much unreleased, to be preserved and shared with the world for years to come. We also hope to provide philanthropic gifts of scholarship and contributions to issues close to Jon’s heart, like supporting the working rights of musicians."

Rest in peace, Jon. Listen to some of his most notable works -- including his 1978 debut, Vernal Equinox, and Eno collaboration Fourth World Vol 1: Possible Musics -- and read the full statement from his family, below.