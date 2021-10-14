Jon Hopkins previews new LP ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’ (listen)

Jon Hopkins' new album Music For Psychedelic Therapy is out in February, and Jon describes it as "not ambient, classical or drone but has elements of all three." While this is definitely an album meant to be taken in as a whole, he's created a special excerpt of it as a preview. “It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album," Jon writes. "This is what it’s all about for me. Everything on the record is so intrinsically linked that rather than extract one track to release next, I made this stand-alone excerpt, which is drawn from two big moments of the second half – ‘Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves,’ and ‘Deep In The Glowing Heart’.” You can listen to that and watch the beautifully trippy visualizer by Stephen McNally, below.

More on the album from Jon: “Like everyone, I went through a lot of intensely heavy stuff in the last year. Somehow this music flowed through me in that time, shining like a constant light in that winter. I honestly have no idea where it came from - the whole creation process happened in something of a trance. I remember just going into the studio every day, seeing almost no one, and carrying on late into the night. I felt driven by a force way beyond myself and it was unforgettable.”

Music For Psychedelic Therapy is out February 11 via Domino.

You can get Jon's last two albums, Immunity and Singularity, on vinyl in our shop.