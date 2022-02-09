Jon Hopkins shares new track “A Gathering of the Tribe” & announces Brooklyn shows

Jon Hopkins has shared a new track titled "A Gathering of the Tribe." While not directly related to last year's Music for Psychedelic Therapy, it's very much from the same ethereal universe. It was originally composed for an animated short film featuring an excerpt from Charles Einstein’s book, The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know Is Possible, which was read by New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Aubrey Marcus.

“I haven't done much scoring in the last few years, but occasionally something comes along that I fall in love with and feel like I just have to work on," Jon says. "My friend Aubrey Marcus showed me an early version of this stunning Aldous Massie animation he produced when I was in Austin last September. The theme, the imagery and the colours all resonated so deeply. I wrote a chord structure to follow the arc of the story, then sent it to Vylana Marcus, who sang the beautiful vocal lines that you can hear on top. Thank you to Charles Eisenstein for writing this story.”

You can listen to the track and watch the animated short below.

In other news, Jon Hopkins has announced a three-night run at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on May 18-20. Tickets will be on sale soon.