Jon Snodgrass preps LP ft. mems of Descendents, Rise Against, Lagwagon, more (new video)

Jon Snodgrass has been playing in punk and alt-country bands since the '90s with Armchair Martian, Drag the River, the supergroup Scorpios, and his solo career, and he's now gearing up for a new solo album, Tace, due October 9 via Anti-Flag's A-F Records (pre-order). The album title means "shhh" in Latin -- "I think people need to listen more, including me," Jon says, "it’s my version of Mark Twain’s ‘Never miss a good chance to shut up’" -- and the album features a lot of cool guest vocalists: Lagwagon's Joey Cape (who's also in Scorpios with Jon), Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Descendents/ALL guitarist Stephen Egerton, Bad Cop/Bad Cop's Stacey Dee, The Homeless Gospel Choir's Derek Zanetti, and country singer John Moreland.

Jon recently released the punky lead single "Renaissance Man," and we're now premiering the more Americana-tinged "Don't Break Her Heart" and its video, which stars Jon and his daughter Tanner at a booth in a restaurant, as well as Stephen Egerton and his daughter Sophie in Stephen's home studio. "This is a Dad Rock song and a Mom Rock video," says Jon. Watch below.

Tracklist

1. re: my ONE WEEK song

2. renaissance man

3. bad new lands

4. footage

5. backstage

6. don't break her heart

7. boyzIImen

8. 1-2-3-4

9. the sequal

10. perfect match

11. indoor/outdoor type

12. go baseball...

13. tace

