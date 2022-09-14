Jon Spencer & The HITmakers announce 2022/2023 Tour Dates
Jon Spencer "got whacked with the COVID" while on tour with The HITmakers back in the spring, but is now ready to hit the road again. The band, which includes Bob Bert (Pussy Galore, Sonic Youth) and Sam Coomes (Quasi), will play East Coast and Midwest dates starting October 6 in Lancaster, PA, and stops include Cleveland, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore and more before wrapping things up at NYC's Brooklyn Made on October 23.
The HITmakers will be back out in early 2023, with shows in Cambridge, Burlington, Montreal, Ottawa, Albany, Philly and more. All dates are listed below.
Job Spencer & The HITmakers released Spencer Gets It Lit back in April and you can listen to it below.
JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS - 2022-2023 TOUR DATES:
10/06 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
10/07 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom *
10/08 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
10/09 Columbus, OH Rumba Cafe
10/10 Newport, KY The Southgate House Revival
10/11 Lexington, KY The Burl
10/12 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records
10/13 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone Cafe
10/14 Clarksville, MS Deep Blues Festival
10/15 Jackson, MS Martin's
10/17 Atlanta, GA The Earl
10/18 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
10/19 West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
10/20 Charlotte, NC Snug Harbor
10/21 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
10/22 Baltimore, MD The Ottobar
10/23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made
01/24 Cambridge, MA Middle East
01/25 Portland, ME One Longfellow Square
01/26 Burlington, VT Higher Ground Lounge
01/27 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB
01/28 Ottawa, ON Club SAW
01/29 Rochester, NY Bug Jar
01/31 Albany, NY Lark Hall
02/01 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
02/02 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's
02/03 Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club
02/04 TBA
* w/ Southern Culture On The Skids