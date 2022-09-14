Jon Spencer & The HITmakers announce 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Jon Spencer "got whacked with the COVID" while on tour with The HITmakers back in the spring, but is now ready to hit the road again. The band, which includes Bob Bert (Pussy Galore, Sonic Youth) and Sam Coomes (Quasi), will play East Coast and Midwest dates starting October 6 in Lancaster, PA, and stops include Cleveland, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore and more before wrapping things up at NYC's Brooklyn Made on October 23.

The HITmakers will be back out in early 2023, with shows in Cambridge, Burlington, Montreal, Ottawa, Albany, Philly and more. All dates are listed below.

Job Spencer & The HITmakers released Spencer Gets It Lit back in April and you can listen to it below.

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS - 2022-2023 TOUR DATES:

10/06 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

10/07 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom *

10/08 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

10/09 Columbus, OH Rumba Cafe

10/10 Newport, KY The Southgate House Revival

10/11 Lexington, KY The Burl

10/12 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/13 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone Cafe

10/14 Clarksville, MS Deep Blues Festival

10/15 Jackson, MS Martin's

10/17 Atlanta, GA The Earl

10/18 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

10/19 West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

10/20 Charlotte, NC Snug Harbor

10/21 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

10/22 Baltimore, MD The Ottobar

10/23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made

01/24 Cambridge, MA Middle East

01/25 Portland, ME One Longfellow Square

01/26 Burlington, VT Higher Ground Lounge

01/27 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB

01/28 Ottawa, ON Club SAW

01/29 Rochester, NY Bug Jar

01/31 Albany, NY Lark Hall

02/01 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

02/02 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

02/03 Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club

02/04 TBA

* w/ Southern Culture On The Skids