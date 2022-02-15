Jon Spencer & The HITmakers announce LP & tour with Quasi, share “Junk Man”

Jon Spencer & the HITtmakers, the band which includes Bob Bert, Sam Coomes, and M Sord, have announced their new album, Spencer Gets It Lit!, which will be out April 1 via In the Red. The first single is the typically rambunctious "JUNK MAN," which is powered by Coomes' grimy organ riff. You can watch the video for it below.

Spencer has also announced that he'll be taking The HITmakers on the road this spring, and joining them will be Coomes' other band, Quasi. Not only that, but Quasi's Janet Weiss will be drumming for The HITmakers on this tour, which is pretty exciting. Dates begin April 11 in Buffalo and wrap up May 8 in Charlottesville, VA. The NYC stop on this tour has yet to be announced, so stay tuned. All current dates are listed below.

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers / Quasi - 2022 Tour

4/11 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

4/12 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

4/13 Detroit, MI El Club

4/14 Chicago, IL Schubas

4/15 Milwaukee, WI Back Room at Colectivo

4/16 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

4/18 Omaha, NE Waiting Room

4/19 Denver, CO Globe Hall

4/20 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

4/21 Boise, ID Neurolux

4/22 Portland, OR Dantes

4/23 Vancouver, BC Fox Cabaret

4/24 Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s (The Crocodile Second Stage)

4/26 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

4/27 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

4/28 San Diego, CA Casbah

4/29 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

4/30 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

5/01 Santa Fe, NM Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

5/02 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

5/03 Wichita, KS Wave

5/04 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

5/05 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room

5/06 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

5/07 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

5/08 Charlottesville, VA The Southern