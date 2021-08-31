Jon Spencer & The HITmakers cancel fall tour over Covid concerns

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers have canceled their fall tour over Covid concerns. "As excited as we were to play for you, we have had to carefully consider our responsibilities to our friends, fans, and families," Jon said in a statement. "It breaks my heart to ever miss a gig, and I hate to disappoint anyone who has bought a ticket, or has helped keep me on the road for so many years."

Jon goes on to say, "We urge everyone to please take care of themselves and look out for their neighbors. Do what is right and best for your community. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing."

The HITmakers, which also includes Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), Sam Coomes (Quasi, Heatmiser), and M Sord, were to have started their tour October 8 in Cleveland with the final show happening at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on 10/23. Jon says, "New dates will be announced as soon as practical. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for all rescheduled dates."