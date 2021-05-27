Jon Spencer & the HITmakers head out on “October ACTION” tour this fall

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, which includes Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), Sam Coomes (Quasi, Heatmiser), and M Sord, will be on the road this fall on the "October ACTION" tour. Things kick off 10/8 in Cleveland, with shows in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, Athens, Raleigh, Baltimore and more.

The tour wraps up in NYC at Market Hotel on October 23 and tickets are on sale now. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of Jon Spencer & the HITmakers' debut album, below.

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers - 2021 Tour Dates

10/08/21 Fri - Cleveland OH - Beachland Tavern

10/09/21 Sat - Pittsburgh PA - Club Cafe

10/10/21 Sun - Columbus OH - Ace of Cups

10/11/21 Mon - Newport KY - The Southgate House Revival

10/12/21 Tue - Louisville KY - Zanzabar

10/13/21 Wed - Nashville TN - The High Watt

10/14/21 Thu - Memphis TN - Hi-Tone Cafe

10/16/21 Sat - Jackson MS - Martin's

10/18/21 Mon - Atlanta GA - The Earl

10/19/21 Tue - Athens GA - 40 Watt Club

10/20/21 Wed - Columbia SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/22/21 Fri - Raleigh NC - Kings

10/23/21 Sat - Baltimore MD - The Ottobar

10/23/21 - Brooklyn NY - Market Hotel