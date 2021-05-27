Jon Spencer & the HITmakers head out on “October ACTION” tour this fall
Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, which includes Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), Sam Coomes (Quasi, Heatmiser), and M Sord, will be on the road this fall on the "October ACTION" tour. Things kick off 10/8 in Cleveland, with shows in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, Athens, Raleigh, Baltimore and more.
The tour wraps up in NYC at Market Hotel on October 23 and tickets are on sale now. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of Jon Spencer & the HITmakers' debut album, below.
Jon Spencer & the HITmakers - 2021 Tour Dates
10/08/21 Fri - Cleveland OH - Beachland Tavern
10/09/21 Sat - Pittsburgh PA - Club Cafe
10/10/21 Sun - Columbus OH - Ace of Cups
10/11/21 Mon - Newport KY - The Southgate House Revival
10/12/21 Tue - Louisville KY - Zanzabar
10/13/21 Wed - Nashville TN - The High Watt
10/14/21 Thu - Memphis TN - Hi-Tone Cafe
10/16/21 Sat - Jackson MS - Martin's
10/18/21 Mon - Atlanta GA - The Earl
10/19/21 Tue - Athens GA - 40 Watt Club
10/20/21 Wed - Columbia SC - New Brookland Tavern
10/22/21 Fri - Raleigh NC - Kings
10/23/21 Sat - Baltimore MD - The Ottobar
10/23/21 - Brooklyn NY - Market Hotel