Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr & more team for 9/11 charity show at MSG

On September 12, Madison Square Garden will host NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, a star-studded comedy show benefitting various 9/11 charities. The event was spearheaded by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson, and it also features Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, and Amy Schumer.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love," Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson -- the latter of whom lost father on 9/11 -- said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday (8/13) at noon with presales beforehand. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter.

Jon Stewart has also teamed with Discovery+ for a a new documentary on 9/11 first responders, No Responders Left Behind, set to premiere on September 9.