Jon Stewart returning to television with new AppleTV+ news series

It's been five years since Jon Stewart left The Daily Show but he's just announced he'll be coming back to television to host a new current affairs program for AppleTV+. Specifics are still scarce, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will not be nightly or weekly oriented, instead featuring "hourlong, single-subject episodes" about current issues, as subjects related to Stewart’s advocacy work. In addition to hosting, Stewart will executive produce the series which is already set to air for "multiple seasons."

There will also be a companion podcast for the series, details still to be announced. Stay tuned and we'll be glad to have Jon back on TV.