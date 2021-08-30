Jon Stewart’s new AppleTV+ series debuts in September (watch the trailer)

Jon Stewart's new TV series for AppleTV+, The Problem with Jon Stewart, has announced its premiere date, debuting September 30 on the streaming service. The series, which is his first since leaving The Daily Show, features hour-long single subject episodes, "taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most" with Stewart "in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action."

They've just dropped a teaser trailer for the series which is light in tone and doesn't get into any of the episodes' subject matter. You can watch that below.

The trailer also revealed that there will be a companion The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast where Jon will be "joined by the staff and expert guests for nuanced discussions, updates on action items, and airing of grievances from writers over jokes that didn’t make the show." You can listen to the teaser for that below as well.