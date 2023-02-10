Jon Wurster has left Superchunk

Sad news, Jon Wurster has announced that he's stepping down as drummer for Superchunk. The news comes on the 30th anniversary of Superchunk's On the Mouth, which marked his debut with the band.

"After much soul-searching, I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries," Jon wrote on Instagram. "It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore. I will most likely don The Shirt™ on special occasions, but unless otherwise noted, my office will be occupied by a more than capable, to-be-named DoPR. The immensely talented @lkbroiler will be behind the kit one week from tonight at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh, NC."

Jon adds, "I wish nothing but the best for Mac, Jim and Jason as they continue producing the high quality, live rock music you have come to know and love. It has been an honor serving you and I’ll rock your faces somewhere down the line."

We'll miss you behind the kit, Jon. As far as we know, Jon will keep his drumming duties with The Mountain Goats and Bob Mould.