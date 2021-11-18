Jonah Hill to play Jerry Garcia in biopic directed by Martin Scorsese

Jonah Hill will play Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in a new biopic being directed by Martin Scorsese. Deadline reports that the screenplay is by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (Ed Wood, Dolemite is My Name), and surviving Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann will be producers on the film, as will Jerry's daughter, Trixie Garcia. The film is being made for AppleTV+ and that's about all the information we have currently. Stay tuned.

Martin Scorsese directed the 2017 Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip, and directed Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street. The director's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon features Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson in supporting roles and will also be out via AppleTV+.

