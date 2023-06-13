Jonathan Richman announces East Coast fall tour

When not chilling in his hometown of Chico, CA, Jonathan Richman stays busy on tour. He's got West Coast dates this month, plays Newport Folk Fest in July, and he's just announced fall dates that hit most of the rest of the US. As usual, he'll be joined by percussionist Tommy Larkins, and stops include Louisville, Rochester, Albany, Portland (ME), his old Boston stomping grounds, Baltimore, Atlanta and more. No NYC date as of now, but fingers crossed he adds one.

Tickets for just-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Jonathan Richman - 2023 Tour Dates

23 Jun 2023 Whiteside Theatre Corvallis, OR

24 Jun 2023 Capitol Theater Olympia, WA

26 Jun 2023 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

27 Jun 2023 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

28 Jun 2023 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

29 Jun 2023 St. James Hall Vancouver, BC

30 Jun 2023 Rio Theatre Vancouver, BC

01 Jul 2023 Lincoln Theatre Mount Vernon, WA

02 Jul 2023 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

03 Jul 2023 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

30 Jul 2023 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

07 Oct 2023 Fitzgerald Theater St. Paul, MN

08 Oct 2023 Marcus Center for the Performing Arts: Vogel Hall Milwaukee, WI

10 Oct 2023 Zanzabar Louisville, KY

11 Oct 2023 Zanzabar Louisville, KY

12 Oct 2023 Oberlin College: Dionysus Disco (The 'Sco) Oberlin, OH

13 Oct 2023 Hart Theatre, Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester Rochester, NY

15 Oct 2023 The Egg Center for the Performing Arts Albany, NY

18 Oct 2023 SPACE Gallery Portland , ME

19 Oct 2023 SPACE Gallery Portland , ME

20 Oct 2023 Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA

21 Oct 2023 Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA

24 Oct 2023 Creative Alliance @ The Patterson Baltimore, MD

25 Oct 2023 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VA

27 Oct 2023 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

29 Oct 2023 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

01 Nov 2023 Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA

03 Nov 2023 Continental Club: Austin Austin, TX

04 Nov 2023 Continental Club: Austin Austin, TX