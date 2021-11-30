Jonathan Richman expands 2022 tour, playing new Williamsburg venue The Opera House

Jonathan Richman and longtime collaborator/drummer Tommy Larkins will be on tour in 2022. Dates include a few rescheduled shows with Superwolves (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Matt Sweeney with Emmett Kelly), as well as new shows in Brooklyn, Providence, Somerville, Chicago, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn shows are February 14 & 15 at The Opera House, aka The Emmaus Center in Williamsburg, a newly renovated arts center that's part of the Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 288 Berry St. Tickets for the 2/14 show and the 2/15 show go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM.

Jonathan Richman w/ Tommy Larkin - 2022 Tour Dates

03 Feb 2022 Stateside At The Paramount Austin, TX

04 Feb 2022 Stateside At The Paramount Austin, TX

08 Feb 2022 Third Man Records - Blue Room Nashville, TN

10 Feb 2022 The ArtsCenter Carrboro, NC

11 Feb 2022 Creative Alliance @ The Patterson Baltimore, MD

12 Feb 2022 Outpost in the Burbs at The First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ

14 Feb 2022 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY

15 Feb 2022 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY

17 Feb 2022 The Kate: Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Old Saybrook, CT

18 Feb 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI

23 Feb 2022 Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA

24 Feb 2022 Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA

25 Feb 2022 Academy of Music Northampton, MA *

26 Feb 2022 Hangar Theatre Ithaca, NY

27 Feb 2022 The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture *

01 Mar 2022 Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art *

02 Mar 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL *

03 Mar 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL *

04 Mar 2022 Fitzgerald Theater St. Paul, MN *

06 Mar 2022 Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA *

* w/ Superwolves (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Matt Sweeney with Emmett Kelly)