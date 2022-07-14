Jonathan Richman reissuing four ’70s albums for the first time, touring this fall
Four '70s Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers albums are getting vinyl and CD reissues for the first time ever via Omnivore Recordings. Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers (1976) will be out August 19; Rock ‘N’ Roll With The Modern Lovers (1977) will be out September 16; Modern Lovers ‘Live’ (1977) will be out October 21; and Back in Your Life (1979) will be out November 11. You can watch a trailer for the reissues below.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Richman has announced a fall tour with drummer Tommy Larkins that includes two shows at Brooklyn's Williamsburg Opera House on October 17 and October 18. Jonathan will also play Montclair, NJ's The First Congregational Church on October 15. Tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Jonathan Richman & Modern Lovers:
ROCKIN’ SHOPPING CENTER
BACK IN THE U.S.A.
IMPORTANT IN YOUR LIFE
NEW ENGLAND
LONELY FINANCIAL ZONE
HI DEAR
ABOMINABLE SNOWMAN IN THE MARKET
HEY THERE LITTLE INSECT
HERE COME THE MARTIAN MARTIANS
SPRINGTIME
AMAZING GRACE
Rock N Roll With the Modern Lovers:
THE SWEEPING WIND (KWA TI FENG)
ICE CREAM MAN
ROCKIN’ ROCKIN’ LEPRCHAUNS
SUMMER MORNING
AFTERNOON
FLY INTO THE MYSTERY
SOUTH AMERICAN FOLK SONG
ROLLER COASTER BY THE SEA
DODGE VEG-O-MATIC
EGYPTIAN REGGAE
COOMYAH
THE WHEELS ON THE BUS
ANGELS WATCHING OVER ME
LIVE:
I’M A LITTLE ARIPLANE
HEY THERE LITTLE INSECT
EGYPTIAN REGGAE
ICE CREAM MAN
I’M A LITTLE DINASAUR
MY LITTLE KOOKENHAKEN
SOUTH AMERICAN FOLK SONG
NEW ENGLAND
THE MORNING OF OUR LIVES
Back in Your LIfe:
ABDUL AND CLEOPATRA
(SHE’S GONNA) RESPECT ME
LOVER PLEASE
AFFECTION
BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ
BACK IN YOUR LIFE
PARTY IN THE WOODS TONIGHT
MY LOVE IS A FLOWER (JUST BEGINNING TO BLOOM)
I’M NATURE’S MOSQUITO
EMALINE
LYDIA
I HEAR YOU CALLING ME
JONATHAN RICHMAN & TOMMY LARKINS - 2022 TOUR DATES
07 Oct 2022 Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson Tucson, AZ
11 Oct 2022 Third Man Records - Blue Room Nashville, TN
12 Oct 2022 Red Clay Music Foundry Duluth, GA
13 Oct 2022 The ArtsCenter Carrboro, NC
14 Oct 2022 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
15 Oct 2022 Outpost in the Burbs at The First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ
17 Oct 2022 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY
18 Oct 2022 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY
19 Oct 2022 StageOne Fairfield, CT
20 Oct 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
21 Oct 2022 Academy of Music Northampton, MA
22 Oct 2022 Hangar Theatre Ithaca, NY
23 Oct 2022 Opera House Toronto, ON
26 Oct 2022 Third Man Records: Cass Corridor Detroit, MI
27 Oct 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL
28 Oct 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL
13 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA
14 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA
15 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA
16 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA
17 Dec 2022 Herbst Theatre San Francisco, CA