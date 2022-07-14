Jonathan Richman reissuing four ’70s albums for the first time, touring this fall

Four '70s Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers albums are getting vinyl and CD reissues for the first time ever via Omnivore Recordings. Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers (1976) will be out August 19; Rock ‘N’ Roll With The Modern Lovers (1977) will be out September 16; Modern Lovers ‘Live’ (1977) will be out October 21; and Back in Your Life (1979) will be out November 11. You can watch a trailer for the reissues below.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Richman has announced a fall tour with drummer Tommy Larkins that includes two shows at Brooklyn's Williamsburg Opera House on October 17 and October 18. Jonathan will also play Montclair, NJ's The First Congregational Church on October 15. Tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Jonathan Richman & Modern Lovers:

Jonathan Richman & Modern Lovers:

ROCKIN’ SHOPPING CENTER

BACK IN THE U.S.A.

IMPORTANT IN YOUR LIFE

NEW ENGLAND

LONELY FINANCIAL ZONE

HI DEAR

ABOMINABLE SNOWMAN IN THE MARKET

HEY THERE LITTLE INSECT

HERE COME THE MARTIAN MARTIANS

SPRINGTIME

AMAZING GRACE

Rock N Roll With the Modern Lovers:

Rock N Roll With the Modern Lovers:

THE SWEEPING WIND (KWA TI FENG)

ICE CREAM MAN

ROCKIN’ ROCKIN’ LEPRCHAUNS

SUMMER MORNING

AFTERNOON

FLY INTO THE MYSTERY

SOUTH AMERICAN FOLK SONG

ROLLER COASTER BY THE SEA

DODGE VEG-O-MATIC

EGYPTIAN REGGAE

COOMYAH

THE WHEELS ON THE BUS

ANGELS WATCHING OVER ME

LIVE:

LIVE:

I’M A LITTLE ARIPLANE

HEY THERE LITTLE INSECT

EGYPTIAN REGGAE

ICE CREAM MAN

I’M A LITTLE DINASAUR

MY LITTLE KOOKENHAKEN

SOUTH AMERICAN FOLK SONG

NEW ENGLAND

THE MORNING OF OUR LIVES

Back in Your LIfe:

Back in Your LIfe:

ABDUL AND CLEOPATRA

(SHE’S GONNA) RESPECT ME

LOVER PLEASE

AFFECTION

BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ

BACK IN YOUR LIFE

PARTY IN THE WOODS TONIGHT

MY LOVE IS A FLOWER (JUST BEGINNING TO BLOOM)

I’M NATURE’S MOSQUITO

EMALINE

LYDIA

I HEAR YOU CALLING ME

JONATHAN RICHMAN & TOMMY LARKINS - 2022 TOUR DATES

07 Oct 2022 Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson Tucson, AZ

11 Oct 2022 Third Man Records - Blue Room Nashville, TN

12 Oct 2022 Red Clay Music Foundry Duluth, GA

13 Oct 2022 The ArtsCenter Carrboro, NC

14 Oct 2022 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC

15 Oct 2022 Outpost in the Burbs at The First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ

17 Oct 2022 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY

18 Oct 2022 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY

19 Oct 2022 StageOne Fairfield, CT

20 Oct 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI

21 Oct 2022 Academy of Music Northampton, MA

22 Oct 2022 Hangar Theatre Ithaca, NY

23 Oct 2022 Opera House Toronto, ON

26 Oct 2022 Third Man Records: Cass Corridor Detroit, MI

27 Oct 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL

28 Oct 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL

13 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

14 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

15 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

16 Dec 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

17 Dec 2022 Herbst Theatre San Francisco, CA