Jonathan Toubin announces annual Valentine’s Day Planned Parenthood benefit w/ Shilpa Ray, more

The Village of Love, the annual Valentine's Day benefit show presented by Jonathan Toubin's NY Night Train, Panache Booking and Bust Magazine, will hold its seventh annual event at Queens club TV Eye on 2/14. This year's show, which benefits as always Planned Parenthood, features 24 women singing their favorite love songs with live accompaniment by Dylan Fernandez & The Heart Beat.

The 2022 lineup includes Shilpa Ray, Kendra Morris, Fiona Silver, Nikki Belfiglio (Bodega), Nicole Sisti (THICK), Mary Jane Dunphe, Chase Noelle (cumgirl8), Zohra Atash (Azar Swan), and more. After the performances, DJs Jonathan Toubin and The Baby Shakes will keep the party going.

Tickets are on sale now and you can check out the full Village of Love lineup below.

VILLAGE OF LOVE 2022 PERFORMERS

Acacia Fusco (The Advertisers)

Adira and Alana Amram

Alexandra Blair (The Silk War)

Chase Noelle (cumgirl8)

Emily Ash (95 Bulls)

Fiona Silver

Hollye Bynum (Razor Braids)

Jackie Green (Revered Mother)

Kailey Rocker (Old Lady)

Kayla Asbell (95 Bulls)

Kendra Morris

Leah Hennessey (Hennessey)

Lola Pistola

Maria Lina (Frida Kill)

Mary Jane Dunphe

MG Stillwaggon (Spite FuXXX)

Miranda Zipse (Miranda & The Beat)

Nicole Sisti (THICK)

Nikki Belfiglio (Bodega)

Riley Pinkerton (Castle Rat)

Shilpa Ray

Syd Walsh (On All Fours)

Zayn Shaikh (lal)

Zohra Atash (Azar Swan)