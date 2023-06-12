Jonathan Wilson announces new album, shares “Charlie Parker” video

Jonathan Wilson has spent a lot of time in the last six years as part of Roger Waters' band and as a producer, but hasn't forgotten his solo career, and just announced a new album, Eat the Worm, which will be out September 8 via BMG. As usual, he played nearly every instrument himself.

"A lot of this batch of songs is a reaction to the production stuff that I do," Wilson says of Eat the Worm. “I would be in the studio, doing long days with folks, and I’ll have some wild off-the-wall ideas and they’re like, ‘no, no, no, that sounds crazy, JW.’ So I would save them up for my album. I’m finally at a place to feel totally free to take chances and resist the urge to dumb things down. It’s got to be kind of strange."

The album includes "Marzipan," which was released earlier this year, and the new single is "Charlie Parker," which sounds like his time with Roger Waters has rubbed off on him. “‘Charlie Parker’ is one of my favorite songs on Eat the Worm," says Wilson. "It’s a fantastical and fictitious flight of fancy and fantasy. It also touches on the ups and downs of my life over the past decade as a touring musician, and more. It's filled with strings, horns, fuzzy guitars, tubular bells, and a few bebop elements as well, hence the name. In a way, ‘Charlie Parker’ encompasses what the new record is all about: adventure, fidelity and fun."

You can check out the trippy "Charlie Parker" video, made using AI animation, that Wilson says "captures the mood of the tune perfectly.” Watch below.

attachment-Jonathan Wilson - Eat the Worm loading...

Eat the Worm:

Marzipan

Bonamossa

Ol’ Father Time

Hollywood Vape

The Village Is Dead

Wim Hof

Lo and Behold

Charlie Parker

Hey Love

Stud Ram (Vinyl Exclusive)

B.F.F.

East LA

Ridin’ in a Jag