Joni Mitchell announces ‘AT NEWPORT’ live album of 2022 comeback performance

Last summer, Joni Mitchell made a surprise return to the stage at Newport Folk Festival, and now her performance is getting immortalized as a live album. AT NEWPORT arrives July 28 via Rhino (pre-order). It was produced by Joni and her now-frequent collaborator Brandi Carlile and features liner notes by Cameron Crowe. In addition to Brandi, the performance (dubbed "Joni Jam") featured Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Alison Russell, Lucius, Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, Shooter Jennings, Celisse Henderson, and more. Here's an excerpt of Cameron Crowe's liner notes:

Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses. Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone. This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery. Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile. Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of "The Circle Game."

The first single is "Both Sides Now," and you can watch the video of that performance below.

Joni, Brandi and friends will do another Joni Jam on June 10 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington. Tickets are still available.

Tracklist

Introduction by Brandi Carlile

“Big Yellow Taxi”

“A Case Of You”

“Amelia”

“Both Sides Now”

“Just Like This Train”

“Summertime”

“Carey”

“Help Me” – Celisse

“Come In From The Cold”

“Shine”

“The Circle Game”