Joni Mitchell announces first proper concert in over 20 years

Joni Mitchell made a surprise return to the stage at Newport Folk Festival earlier this year with Brandi Carlile and others, and now she's announced her first proper concert in over 20 years, also with Brandi. Billboard reports that the pair will team up for a weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington called "Echoes Through the Canyon," with Brandi playing night one (June 9) and the Joni Jam making its return on night two (June 10) with a TBA lineup.

Speaking to Billboard, Brandi said, "I want to do another show. She said, ‘I want to play again," and that Joni referred to The Gorge as "one of the most beautiful venues in the world." She also added, "Joni Mitchell is going to play. No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years. So this is enormous… and she is going to crush it!"

Stay tuned for tickets and more info. We've also got some Joni Mitchell vinyl in stock, including her new box set.