Joni Mitchell announces ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ box set

Joni Mitchell released box sets of her albums for Reprise in 2021, and now she's announced another box set, The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) which will be out September 23 via Rhino.

The set includes her four albums for Asylum -- For the Roses (1972), Court and Spark (1974), double live album Miles of Aisles (1974), and The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975) -- which have been newly remastered by Bernie Grundman.

The box set also features artwork from a previously unseen painting by Mitchell and a new essay by Neil Young, who writes, "Joni’s music is so deep and transporting. She comes right from the source. There is no mistaking it…For The Roses, Court And Spark, Miles Of Aisles, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns…are all classics in my book. I listened to every album as it came out. The musicians she played with were always above my abilities. She had grown from folk to jazz and in between, creating a unique kind of sound that I loved to listen to over and over.”

You can check out the remastered version “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio” (from For the Roses), as well as cover art below.

It's been an exciting month for Joni Mitchell fans, as she surprised everyone by playing Newport Folk Festival this past weekend. Not only was it her first performance since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, but it was also her first full set in 20 years.