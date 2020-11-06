Joni Mitchell box out now; Mountain Goats, Margo Price, Nada Surf & more covered her for WFUV

The first in Joni Mitchell's new series of archival box sets has been released. Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 to 1967) includes nearly 6 hours of unreleased home, live, and radio recordings, and it's full of truly incredible gems. The box also comes with a 40-page booklet featuring unseen photos from Joni's personal collection, as well as liner notes and, more. You can purchase physical copies at Joni's website and stream it here:

For more on these previously unreleased songs, you can listen to NPR's Bob Boilen and Ann Powers discuss the collection on a special edition of All Songs Considered.

Joni also turns 77 on Saturday (11/7), and in celebration of her almost-birthday, Fordham University's radio station WFUV has unveiled a new venture called The Joni Project. The project, aimed to pay homage and "measure the impact" of Joni's work, features a collection of covers and words of praise from contemporary artists including Sarah Jerosz ("Cactus Tree"), Courtney Marie Andrews ("Both Sides Now"), Son Little ("Woodstock"), Madison Cunningham ("California"), Margo Price ("River"), BAILEN ("A Case of You"), The Mountain Goats ("The Hissing of Summer Lawns"), Nada Surf's Matthew Caws ("Coyote"), Flock of Dimes ("Amelia"), Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith ("Come In From the Cold").

The Joni Projects streams at NOON ET TODAY (11/6) on WFUV, and it will be re-broadcast on Saturday (11/7) at 3 PM EST and on Sunday (11/8) at 8 PM EST. It will also be archived online following the premiere.. You can tune in and find out more information at WFUV.

For even more Joni, read her recently released rare interview with Cameron Crowe here.