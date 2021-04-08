Joni Mitchell releasing box set of first four albums in honor of Blue’s 50th anniversary

Joni Mitchell is following Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 To 1967) with the second box set of her archival series, The Reprise Albums (1968-1971). It includes newly remastered versions of her first four albums (all released on Reprise): her 1968 debut Song to a Seagull, 1969's Clouds, 1970's Ladies of the Canyon, and 1971's Blue, the latter of which is regularly (and rightfully) considered one of the greatest albums of all time. The box comes out June 25 via Rhino, three days after Blue's 50th anniversary. The Song To A Seagull reissue has also been newly remixed by Matt Lee, and the new mix was overseen by Joni herself. "The original mix was atrocious," Joni said. "It sounded like it was recorded under a jello bowl, so I fixed it!"

The box will be available as a 4-CD set, a 4-LP 180-gram vinyl set, and digitally. The cover art features a previously unseen self-portrait that Joni made during the era of these albums, and the liner notes feature an essay by Brandi Carlile. "In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made," Brandi wrote. "Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman...No matter what we are dealing with in these times we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell."

You can pre-order the box set on Joni's website, and pre-orders come with a 7"x7" print of the self-portrait. More info here.

Along with the announcement comes the remastered version of "A Case of You" (from Blue), and you can stream that below.