Joni Mitchell says she’s removing her music from Spotify too: “I stand with Neil Young”

Neil Young removed his music from Spotify because the platform hosts Joe Rogan's podcast, which Neil accused of spreading "unfactual, misleading and false COVID information," and now longtime friend and collaborator Joni Mitchell posted a statement saying she'd do the same.

"I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Joni said. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Meanwhile, Neil is also directing his fans to Amazon Music (a platform that is not without its own widespread criticism), and teamed up with the platform to offer four free months for new subscribers. "Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it's great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available," Neil wrote.

Also, Barry Manilow shot down rumors that he was removing his music from Spotify too:

Last year, Joni Mitchell released two box sets that we included in our list of essential classic rock reissues & box sets from 2021.