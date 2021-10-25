Jonny Greenwood shares 2 tracks from his score to Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood has composed the scores for two upcoming high-profile films. In addition to Princess Diana film Spencer, he also worked on The Power of the Dog which is Oscar-winning director Jane Campion's first feature film since 2009. They've just shared two tracks from it, both of which are heavy on the strings: the spare "West" and the eerie "25 Years." Listen to both below.

Based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name, The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons. Here's the synopsis: "Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love."

The film and the soundtrack are out November 17, and The Power of the Dog will then hit Netflix on December 1. You can watch the trailer below.

In other news, Radiohead just joined Bandcamp, and will release the KID A MNESIA reissue on November 5.