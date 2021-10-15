Jonny Greenwood shares “Crucifix” from his ‘Spencer’ score

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood composed the score to the upcoming film Spencer, which is about Princess Diana. The film isn't biopic per se -- filmmaker Pablo Larraín also made the arty Jacqueline Kennedy portrait, Jackie (which was scored by Mica Levi) -- and Greenwood's work here isn't your average biopic score, combining free jazz with baroque classical elements. You mainly hear the latter in "Crucifix," which makes dramatic use of the London Contemporary Orchestra and harpsichordist Katherine Tinker. Listen to that below, and the Spencer soundtrack will be out November 12 via Mercury KX.

Spencer stars Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana and Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, and the cast also includes Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, and Sean Harris. The film imagines the three days leading up to Diana's decision to divorce Prince Charles in 1991. It's out November 5 via Neon and you can watch the trailer below.