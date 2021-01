Sigur Ros frontman Jonsi has just released a new solo song, "Mold," which was co-written and co-produced with A.G. Cook, who also worked on Jonsi's 2020 album Shiver. It's an offering of atmospheric, electronic art pop that's as appealing as anything on that very good album. Hear it for yourself and watch the video (created by Damian Hale) below.