Jónsi shares collab w/ Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser, “Cannibal”

"When Sigur Rós was starting, we were always compared to Cocteau Twins and I really didn’t like that," says Sigur Ros frontman Jónsi. "I hated being compared to anybody. Then I got really into Cocteau Twins like two or three years ago. They’re so good. I understood the comparison then."

Which leads us to "Cannibal," Jónsi's new single which features former Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser. (It's from Shiver, his first solo album in 10 years.) "Cannibal" is haunting, combining sinister themes with beautifully captivating instrumentation and, of course, a dream pairing of two amazing voices. "You know I'm a cannibal," Jónsi sings, "I remove your pretty heart."

The song's accompanying music video came to be with creative contributions from both Jónsi himself and actor and filmmaker Giovanni Ribisi, who also directed the video for the previous single, "Exhale." Like that one, the focus on "Cannibal" is primarily kept on a singular dancer. You can watch below.

Shiver was co-produced by Jónsi and PC Music's A.G. Cook, and the album an appearance from Robyn. The album's out October 2 (preorder yours).

In other news, Sigur Rós recently announced their own line of signature CBD tinctures.

Liz Fraser was last in North America in 2019 on tour with Massive Attack.