Jordan Peele shares final ‘Nope’ trailer

Jordan Peele's much-anticipated third film as writer and director, Nope, is out July 22, and they've just shared the final trailer for it. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (who also starred in Peele's Get Out), Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, and Steven Yeun as "residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery."

Where the teaser was all mystery, tension and terror, this trailer -- soundtracked by The Undisputed Truth's version of psychedelic soul classic "Ball of Confusion" -- gives more glimpse at the tone of the movie without giving too much away. Nope feels like it might have a little in common with early Spielberg, mixing suspense, comic elements and adventure. Watch the trailer below.