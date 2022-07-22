Jordan Peele’s new movie ‘NOPE’ is out today: listen to the soundtrack

NOPE, the third film from writer-director Jordan Peele, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer, and maybe the most anticipated movie that is not a sequel or an adaptation of existing IP. (Though after Get Out and Us, "Jordan Peele" has become an IP of its own.) It's out in theaters today, and The New York Times' review headline was simply, "NOPE: Hell Yes." The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (who also starred in Get Out), Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, and Steven Yeun, and while Peele's movies are always better the less you know going in, you can watch the trailer below.

You can also listen to the NOPE soundtrack, which includes Michael Abels' very eerie score as well as the needle drops, which includes a special "Jean Jacket Remix" of Corey Hart's 1983 hit "Sunglasses at Night" that has been drenched in cough syrup, slowed down and screwed. Pretty creepy, and it will be interesting to see how it's used in the film. There's also "La Vie C'est Chouette," the 1977 single by a then-15-year-old Jodie Foster that was only released in France. Who knew?

Listen to the NOPE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack below.