Jordana covers Coldplay’s “Sparks,” announces tour with Dev Lemons
Jordana has released her acoustic cover of Coldplay's Parachutes classic "Sparks," which has been in her live set arsenal for over two years. Jordana says, "After nearly 2 years, 50 nights performing this Coldplay cover, and so many people asking for it to be recorded, I finally have it!!!!!!! My acoustic version of 'Sparks' is out now." Listen to it below.
Alongside the release of "Sparks," Jordana has announced the "Freak Show" tour with support on all dates from Dev Lemons. The trip kicks off in late September and closes a month later with a hometown show in NYC. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on October 21 at Market Hotel. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM local.
Jordana -- 2023 Tour Dates
09/22 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
09/24 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
09/26 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
09/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
09/29 – Austin, TX – 3Ten
09/30 – Dallas, TX – Dada
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy
10/06 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation
10/07 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
10/09 – Portland, OR – Holocene
10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
10/11 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby
10/14 – Denver, CO – Marquis
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St
10/18 – Chicago, IL – SPACE
10/20 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
10/21 – Brooklyn. NY – Market Hotel