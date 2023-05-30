Jordana covers Coldplay’s “Sparks,” announces tour with Dev Lemons

Jordana has released her acoustic cover of Coldplay's Parachutes classic "Sparks," which has been in her live set arsenal for over two years. Jordana says, "After nearly 2 years, 50 nights performing this Coldplay cover, and so many people asking for it to be recorded, I finally have it!!!!!!! My acoustic version of 'Sparks' is out now." Listen to it below.

Alongside the release of "Sparks," Jordana has announced the "Freak Show" tour with support on all dates from Dev Lemons. The trip kicks off in late September and closes a month later with a hometown show in NYC. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 21 at Market Hotel. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM local.

Jordana -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/22 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

09/24 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

09/26 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

09/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/29 – Austin, TX – 3Ten

09/30 – Dallas, TX – Dada

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy

10/06 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation

10/07 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

10/09 – Portland, OR – Holocene

10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

10/11 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby

10/14 – Denver, CO – Marquis

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St

10/18 – Chicago, IL – SPACE

10/20 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

10/21 – Brooklyn. NY – Market Hotel