Jorja Smith announces sophomore album ‘falling or flying’

Jorja Smith has finally announced her sophomore album, falling or flying, the long-awaited followup to her 2018 debut LP Lost & Found. It comes out September 29 via FAMM (pre-order). It features recent singles "Try Me" and "Little Things," and according to a press release, the album emerged out of studio sessions with producer duo DAMEDAME*. "It touches on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself," Jorja says. "It's definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself."

Listen to both singles and see Jorja's list of UK album release shows below...

Jorja Smith album artwork shot by Liz Johnson Artur loading...

Jorja Smith -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thursday 28th September - Pryzm, Kingston (with Banquet)

Saturday 30th September - Level, Nottingham (with Rough Trade)

Wednesday 4th October - Outernet, London (with Rough Trade)

Monday 9th October - SWX, Bristol (with Rough Trade)