Jorja Smith announces sophomore album ‘falling or flying’
Jorja Smith has finally announced her sophomore album, falling or flying, the long-awaited followup to her 2018 debut LP Lost & Found. It comes out September 29 via FAMM (pre-order). It features recent singles "Try Me" and "Little Things," and according to a press release, the album emerged out of studio sessions with producer duo DAMEDAME*. "It touches on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself," Jorja says. "It's definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself."
Listen to both singles and see Jorja's list of UK album release shows below...
Jorja Smith -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thursday 28th September - Pryzm, Kingston (with Banquet)
Saturday 30th September - Level, Nottingham (with Rough Trade)
Wednesday 4th October - Outernet, London (with Rough Trade)
Monday 9th October - SWX, Bristol (with Rough Trade)