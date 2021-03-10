Jorja Smith releases new single, “Addicted” (watch the video)

UK soul/R&B singer Jorja Smith hasn't released an album since her very good 2018 debut LP Lost & Found, but she's been busy. Last year, she contributed to Roc Nation's social justice benefit comp and Blue Note Records' Blue Note Re:Imagined and released the new Popcaan-featuring single "Come Over," and now she has released another new single -- her first offering of 2021 -- "Addicted." It's another great one, with some minimal, atmospheric art pop production backing Jorja's soaring pipes.

Jorja says the song was inspired by "focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be." Listen and watch the video (directed by Jorja herself with Savanah Leaf) below.