Jorja Smith releases new song & video, “Try Me”

Jorja Smith has shared "Try Me," her first solo single in two years. "Try Me" is heavy on percussion, with pops of strings and piano accenting Jorja's captivating R&B vocals. “Putting yourself out there, in front of a world that has many opinions, as it only ever used to be me really being my own critic,” she says of the single.

"Try Me" was produced by duo DAMEDAME* and comes with an evocative music video directed by Amber Grace Johnson. On the interpretive dance that drives the video, Jorja continues, “The dancer, Andrea Bou Othmane, embodies a bull which represents the world and its opinions out of my control.” Check it out below.

Jorja's last solo work was 2021's Be Right Back EP, and she still hasn't released a full-length since her 2018 debut LP Lost & Found. In time since her last EP, she's collaborated with Protoje, Ibeyi, Calvin Harris, Joy Orbison, and more, and she was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. “I like this world that I've just come into. And I’m still figuring things out. Always figuring things out,” Jorja says of her return. “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”