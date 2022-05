José González announces fall shows with Madi Diaz, Anjimile & Sam Burton

José González has been on the road supporting last year's Local Valley, and he's announced a new run of North American dates beginning late this summer. Madi Diaz, Anjimile, and Sam Burton will each join him as support on select dates, and he'll be stopping in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto and more. See all dates below.

The new NYC date is at Kings Theatre on September 1, with support still to be announced. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 11 at 10 AM.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ: 2022 TOUR

May 21 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Tel Aviv Opera House

May 22 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Barby

June 9 – Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

June 10 – Riga, Latvia – Palladium

June 11 – Tallinn, Estonia – Alexela Kontserdimaja

June 12 – Turku, Finland – Kesärauha

June 17 – Aarhus, Denmark – VoxHall

June 18 – Oslo, Norway – Pipfest

July 15 – Faroe Islands – G Festival

August 3 – Rimini, Italy – Percuotere La Mente Festival @ Teatro Galli

August 4 – Feldkirch, Austria – Poolbar Festival

August 9 – Malmö, Sweden – Pildammsparken

August 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

August 26 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

August 28 – Port Townsend, WA – Thing 2022

August 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

August 30 – Arvada, CO – Arvada Center

September 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

September 2 – Montreal, QC – Place des Arts – Theatre Maisonneuve

September 3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

October 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Kampnagel

October 11 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

October 13 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska

October 14 – Trnava, Slovakia – NuJazz @ Nádvorie Open Air

November 5 – São Paulo, Brazil – Primavera SA Festival

November 12 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Primavera SA Festival

November 13 – Santiago, Chile – Primavera SA Festival

January 12 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Storan

January 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

January 30 – Uppsala, Sweden – UKK

January 31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus