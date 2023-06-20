José González announces US tour ft “an exclusive evening of film, talk & performance”

José González has announced a unique US fall tour centered around the new documentary about him, A Tiger in Paradise. At all dates of the tour, the film will screen and González will have a discussion about it with director Mikel Cee Karlsson, as well as a performance featuring "some of his most personal and popular songs." Dates include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Paul, the Chicago area, and Washington DC.

The tour wraps up in NYC at Town Hall on November 14. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

As for A Tiger in Paradise, the official synopsis describes the film as “a visual journey into José González’s inner world of thoughts and shadows, an intimate look at the creative, sharp and fragile mind behind the music.” You can watch the trailer below.

José says, “I’m very excited to present this event together with Mikel. He’s been great at picking up subtle ideas in the music and in our conversations, to bring them to life in my music videos, and now this documentary. This hybrid event will be great to invite the fans even more into the themes in the film and some key songs, but also my personal history which I haven’t shared in this way before.”

attachment-jose gonzalez - ATIP-POSTER-2023_PR loading...

“An Exclusive Evening With José González” - 2023 Dates:

11/6/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ace Hotel Downtown LA

11/7/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre

11/8/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

11/10/2023 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater

11/11/2023 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center

11/13/2023 - Washington DC - The Lincoln

11/14/2023 - New York, NY - Town Hall